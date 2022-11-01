This Hotel Brand Wants to Pay You to Travel the World & Eat Delicious Food

Getting paid to travel the world and eat whatever you want is pretty much the dream. Ramada Hotels by Wyndham will provide one lucky traveler with just that in its new sweepstakes.

The hotel brand is actively "hiring" a Chief Eats Officer to travel to up to eight countries over the course of three weeks. Oh, and the new hire will also be paid $10,000 to eat and share their favorite photos on social media along the way.

In addition to the massive paycheck, the winner will have their flight and hotel accommodations covered as well as a $150 daily travel stipend.

All that content you'll be collecting isn't just for personal use, of course. You'll have the chance to share your travel discoveries across Ramada's website and social media channels.

While there aren't any details yet on which exact countries the winner will visit, there's more than 900 Ramada by Wyndham hotels around the world, so you'll have plenty of options to choose from. If you win, you'll have to make your travel plans for sometime between May and August 2023. So why not just block out those months now, just in case?

In order to apply you'll have to get creative on TikTok and tag @RamadabyWyndham and #RamadaCEO. In the TikTok, make sure you describe what makes you such an ideal candidate for the job.

Submissions should be at least one minute long, and no longer than three minutes. Candidates are encouraged to demonstrate their knowledge and passion for food and travel, as well as their storytelling skills.

One last thing, make sure you're following @RamadabyWyndham to be considered or you can also email your video to makemeceo@ramada.com. If you're applying via email, make sure your account privacy settings are set to "public."

Applicants must be a resident of Argentina, Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, or the United States.

Applications are due 11:59 pm ET on November 14 and the winner will be notified on December 19.