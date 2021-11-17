This Navajo Hoop Dancer Finds His Fire in the Beat of Pow Wow Drums

Growing up, I went to pow wows, but I didn't take it seriously at all. I would attend maybe once or twice a year. My mom would tell my sisters and I to “go and dance,” but that was about it. I just saw it as something my mom wanted me to do, so I wasn't very connected to it.

It wasn't until I got older, probably about 22, that I started to see there was a big connection to hoop dancing and my culture. I went to Salt Lake City to do a performance, and that's where I saw another hoop dancer. He blew my mind! He was doing the dance in a way I’d never seen before; he did stuff I didn't know was possible. The very next day, I had brand new hoops made for me, from a family friend, and that’s where it took off—it was like a fire burning inside of me. Whenever I got to dance and saw I was around Native elders or other Native dancers, I always asked them questions. I began to ask my parents questions about my ancestors.