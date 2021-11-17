This Navajo Hoop Dancer Finds His Fire in the Beat of Pow Wow Drums
Hoop dancing tells visual stories of Native American traditions.
At the time, Patrick was just a math nerd with good taste in music. But the more I got to know him, I learned that he was very well known in the local pow wow circuit: he danced men’s fancy and hoop dancing.
Today, Patrick is one of the top ten Native American hoop dancers in the world. This last year, at the Heard Museum World Hoop Competition, he ranked sixth. Dancing has allowed him to travel all over the US and the world. Through hoop dancing, he shares his culture and passes down his story for the next generation. As told to Ashley Franklin.
In the first words of his story, Patrick introduces himself and his clan in Diné, his native tongue.
Yá'át'ééh, shí éí Patrick Willie yinishyé.
Áshįįhí nishłį́.
Tódích’íí’nii bashishchiin.
Táchii’nii dashicheii.
Tsé Nahabiłnii dashinalí.
As a Native American, our ancestors didn't use paper or record their stories. The only way to pass their traditions on was through storytelling, singing songs, and dancing. Hoop dancing incorporates all three.
I love so many things about hoop dancing. The hoop dance is creative, upbeat, and at times, mind-blowing to witness. You’ll hear the rhythm of the pow wow drum group and my bells on time with the beats. When I dance, I create a visual story with different formations of my hoops. I often use up to 13 hoops, sometimes even 21 hoops. I start off with one, progressively picking up one more until I reach the end of my storytelling.
Growing up, I went to pow wows, but I didn't take it seriously at all. I would attend maybe once or twice a year. My mom would tell my sisters and I to “go and dance,” but that was about it. I just saw it as something my mom wanted me to do, so I wasn't very connected to it.
It wasn't until I got older, probably about 22, that I started to see there was a big connection to hoop dancing and my culture. I went to Salt Lake City to do a performance, and that's where I saw another hoop dancer. He blew my mind! He was doing the dance in a way I’d never seen before; he did stuff I didn't know was possible. The very next day, I had brand new hoops made for me, from a family friend, and that’s where it took off—it was like a fire burning inside of me. Whenever I got to dance and saw I was around Native elders or other Native dancers, I always asked them questions. I began to ask my parents questions about my ancestors.
I’ve noticed a lot of people around the world don’t know that Native Americans still exist.
From there, that fire, that wanting to learn more, grew and grew. I sought more knowledge about hoop dancing from YouTube videos of well-known world champion hoop dancers. I got the attention of a lot of people within my Native community. I realized that with dancing, I, myself, was representing my people. I was sharing a story.
The hoop dance came to us from the Taos Pueblo tribe in New Mexico. They say the circle represents our circle of life. Just like many of our Native American dances, a lot of them have different stories. We have the jingle dress dance, which is a healing dance that relates to the rain. We have the men's traditional dance, which is a warrior's dance. The Hoop dance started as a healing dance, and that story is still there, but it’s also a storytelling dance.
There are so many stories that come from the hoop dance. There's a story that talks about the creation of time, one talks about a wedding, and one that talks about an eagle as it goes throughout its life. Most of the time, I share the story of a warrior on his journey through life. I connect it to whoever I'm dancing for, sharing some life lessons I’ve learned.
There are a lot of lessons within the dance that relate to our Native culture dealing with respect, traditions, and living a positive, healthy life. I strive to incorporate those teachings in my life. There are plenty of times when maybe I'm not in the best mood or maybe I'm having a bad day, but I know that after I dance, I'm going to feel happy and whoever I dance for will also feel happy. Incorporating that healing factor is part of the hoop dance.
Whether it be trying new footwork or new formations, the most challenging part is finding your own style, finding your own voice—finding your own story to share with the dance. It takes a lot of practice, but eventually you get to a point where you expand your dancing and share more stories.
For eight years now, I've been working with the Title VI Native American Education Program. Throughout the school year, once a week, I teach the Native American students in my area, from elementary to high school, Native American dancing. I teach them basic pow wow steps, and Native American hoop dance.
Hoop dancing allows me to share my culture and educate others around the world. When I travel and perform, I’ve noticed a lot of people around the world don’t know that Native Americans still exist. They thought we were all dead. A lot of times I find myself dancing for people who are not Native American and I see that as my opportunity to share my traditions and to battle stereotypes or preconceived notions they might have about us.
I still have that fire burning inside me. I still practice every single day. I keep hoops in my room, in the living room, and sometimes I keep them in the kitchen. When I see them by the front door, it encourages me to practice even more. On my way out, I grab some hoops and practice on the lawn. I am always practicing.