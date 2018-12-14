Sponsored

We Celebrated The Holiday Season in SoHo

Emily Carpenter/Thrillist

It’s that time of the year again: time to run around for holiday gifts and fight to keep the stress levels in check. Luckily that lines up perfectly with our annual pop-up: Thrillist Holiday Hideaway. This year’s event took place on December 7-9 at Artists & Fleas SoHo, where 40+ vendors and merchants showcased their crafts -- making your last-minute shopping even easier. (You’re so welcome.) We served up holiday-themed cocktails and bites, plus hosted live demos and chats. Here’s a look at everything that went down:

It wouldn’t be a Thrillist event without the bites and drinks. Here’s what we snacked on.

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Mini Bell's Spice Cupcake
Bell's Coffee & Design

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Panettone
Grandaisy Bakery

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Chipotle Bacon
BarBacon

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Schmalls
Schmackary’s

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

S'mores Bites
Sweet Generation

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Gingerbread Cookies
Ceci-Cela Patisserie

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Half-pound Cookies: Pumpkindoodle Pie & Almond Matcha Wonder
City Cakes

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Laser Marshmallow
The Laser Sandwich

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Bacon Cannoli
BarBacon

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

"Impossible" Dan Dan Noodles
Omakasa

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Healthy Cobb Bite
Harold's

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Tito's Cranberry Mule
Tito's Vodka

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Boxed Water

Sam Adams poured a few of their favorite beers for us, including the Sam ‘76 and their New England IPA. They even introduced us to the members of their Brewing The American Dream, a program dedicated to supporting thousands of entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country. We tasted dishes from NYC-based entrepreneurs including Egunsi Foods, Jessie’s Nutty Cups, Swig & Swallow, Chictreatz, and Harlem Chocolate Factory.

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist
Jessie's Nutty Cups | Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

No good with scissors and ribbon? Sam Adams set up an awesome gift-wrapping station for our purchases.

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Our friends at Fossil showed off some of their awesome Gen 4 Smartwatches (that make perfect holiday gifts) -- and some of our guests even took them home that day.

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

It wouldn’t be the holidays without presents. One lucky guest got to take home a special prize from Fossil to cap off their Hideaway.

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

To get you ready for all the parties you’ll be hosting, Fossil hosted a mixology demo by Ward III

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Bulldog Skincare for Men wanted to make sure our guests were groomed for all the parties coming up, so with the help of Barber’s Blueprint, they provided free beard trims, product samplings, and giveaways.  

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist
Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Shopping in SoHo in December is bound to mess up anyone’s ‘do, so Stylisted was there to glam up our guests.

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Guests got the chance to support our friends at Housing Works with a Holiday Donation.

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

We took four new Thrillist shows offline and hosted live sessions with each of the hosts to get an inside look at each. Make sure to check out our new series Really, Dough?, InstaChef, The Daily Hit, and the upcoming Somm to Go.

Really, Dough? | Ross Figlerski/Thrillist
InstaChef | Ross Figlerski/Thrillist
The Daily Hit | Ross Figlerski/Thrillist
Somm to Go | Ross Figlerski/Thrillist

Want to see even more? Check out some of our favorite moments from Holiday Hideaway at Artists & Fleas.

Ross Figlerski/Thrillist
Ross Figlerski/Thrillist
Ross Figlerski/Thrillist
Ross Figlerski/Thrillist