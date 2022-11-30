Aldi Is Sneaking $500 Gift Cards Into Curbside Grocery Orders Right Now

You could be in for a treat this holiday season with Aldi.

The popular German discount grocery chain is giving away free gift cards valued between $25 and $500 in some of its curbside grocery orders. The gift cards will come attached to a cheerful holiday gnome, and will be snuck into lucky grocery orders at select Aldi locations across the country.

Aldi is giving out the gift cards to celebrate the release of over 1,000 limited-time holiday products in its stores. With items ranging from cheese, wine, and cookies to candles and other holiday decor, the supermarket wants to remind customers that it's an important holiday destination.

You can make your curbside grocery order for your chance to win on Aldi's website.