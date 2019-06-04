Amtrak Is Offering Buy-One-Get-One-Free Train Tickets Across the U.S.

BOGO (buy-one-get-one-free) deals are most often for things like burritos or, I don't know, used underwear. Rarely do you find a BOGO offer on something great like a flight or train tickets. However, that's exactly what you can get right now.
Amtrak is allowing you to buy a roomette or bedroom on one of its trains and bring a friend for free. It's BOGO train treks across the country. The sale is available from June 4-10. Those tickets can be purchased for trips anytime from August 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020. To redeem, use the code "V540."
Some of the cheapest roomette tickets in the sale include San Antonio to New Orleans for $195, Chicago to Memphis for $197, Atlanta to New Orleans for $220, Chicago to New Orleans for $269, Washington, DC to Chicago for $275, Seattle to Oakland for $305, Washington, DC to Orlando for $314, New York to Charleston for $323, and Portland to Los Angeles for $357.
"We believe that the journey is part of the adventure. Recognizing the need to get more out of every moment, we wanted to offer our customers a truly unique way to experience the country this summer," Amtrak president and CEO Richard Anderson said in a statement.
The sleeping accommodations come with meals on most routes, seating during the day, and chairs that convert into a bed by night. Additionally, roomettes and bedrooms include bed linens, pillows, temperature controls, lights, bedside storage, outlets, and a fold-down table. There are no blackout dates, but tickets must be purchased at the same time and guests must stay together in the same room.
