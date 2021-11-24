All the Holiday Gift Card Deals That Get You Free Food This Year

Here are the best gift card deals you'll find around the holidays. Check back often. This list will be updated regularly all the way through the holidays.

So, as you prepare for the good part of the holidays, you might want to give yourself a little gift for weathering the start of winter. Every restaurant wants to be the restaurant where you buy a gift card for loved ones. Some of them will give you a bonus gift card to keep for yourself to lure you in. For instance, if you buy a $50 gift card at Grimaldi's Pizzeria, it will give you a bonus $10 gift card for free. It's alluring. So, to help you track down the spots that want to give you a little gift, we've pulled together all the restaurants that will give you a free bonus card when you buy a gift card from them.

The holidays trick us into thinking that the entire "holiday season" is great. Most of December kind of sucks. It's cold, and it's just the start of winter. It's dark all the time. It's not great.

Gift Card Deals

White Castle

The deal: Grab a free $5 gift card when you buy $25 in gift cards. The bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 28, 2022.

When: Through January 2, 2022

Red Lobster

The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards in-restaurant or online and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an order of $30 or more. That discount will have to be used in January or February.

When: Through December 31

Red Lobster

The deal: If you spend at least $100 on a gift card from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you'll get 10% off the order.

When: November 26-29

Shake Shack

The deal: Get a voucher for a free shake -- that includes the new holiday shakes -- with every $25 gift card purchase. The voucher is valid through March 31, 2022.

When: November 22 - December 29

Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card and you'll get a bonus card worth $5. That can go quite a ways at a bagel shop.

When: Through December 31

Grubhub

The deal: Buy a gift card for $20 or more and you'll get a $10 bonus gift card. You'll never have to get up from your desk again (until you've spent $30 on delivery).

When: November 26-29

Jamba

The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and get a $5 reward card. The reward card will only be valid one time, has to be used in the Jamba app, and can only be used from January 3 to February 14, 2022.

When: November 16 - December 26

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The deal: Get a free $5 gift card when you buy at least $25 worth of gift cards in-store or online.

When: Through December 31

Auntie Anne's

The deal: Grab $5 in Pretzel Perks (one-time-only use) when you spend $25 on gift cards. The bonus cash has to be spent by March 27, 2022.

When: Through December 31

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Buy a $50 eGift Card and you'll get a $10 card for free. If you buy a $100 card, you'll get a free $25 card and a VIP 20% off card.

When: Through January 1, 2022

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll get a $10 bonus card for free. That bumps up to $20 if you buy a $100 gift card.

When: Through December 31

Farmer Boys

The deal: Get a $5 voucher when you buy $25 in gift cards or a $25 voucher when you spend $100.

When: Through January 17