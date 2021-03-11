Boston Market Is Now Offering Totally Free Kid Meals

If you're looking for an opportunity to get what you want for dinner without a soundtrack of complaining children, ordering out can take care of the problem. (Though, that can present its own problems. Sigh.) That solution is even more enticing when the kids' meals are on the house.

Boston Market has just announced a new promotion where kids eat free. That's it. No strings attached. Or, there are as few strings as a promotion like this can manage. It's not the usual story where you get a tiny entrée with the purchase of an adult meal. There's no purchase required at all. Kids can just eat for free, as long as they're standing there when you place the order.

There aren't specifics on how long the rotisserie chain is going to offer the deal, but it's available at locations across the US for dine-in or takeout right now. Though, the kid has to be 12 or under. If your kid can get into a PG-13 movie, they can't have comped chicken.

The meals on offer aren't just chicken nuggets in the shape of dinosaurs or other typical kid-meal fare. The entrées include Dark Meat Rotisserie Chicken, White Meat Rotisserie Chicken, Meatloaf, Roasted Turkey Breast, and Mac & Cheese, which means there's even an option there for vegetarians at the very meaty fast-casual pit stop. Each of the meals comes with a kid's side, cornbread, and a drink.

Boston Market is sure to become the favorite hangout of loitering preschoolers who have escaped the dining room table.