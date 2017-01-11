A Shit-Kicking Arctic Blast Is Coming This Weekend. Here's What You Need to Know.

Just when you thought the winter couldn't get any milder, the dreaded Polar Vortex has reared its frozen head once more -- except this time it's being called an "Arctic Blast," and true to form, it's blasting the shit out of the Northern United States this week.

The hellish winter surge has already wreaked havoc in the Northwest, and is expected to bring single-digit temperatures to major Midwestern cities like Chicago and Cleveland by Wednesday night -- add in the wind chill, and we're looking at extreme sub-zero conditions. Philly and Pennsylvania are also expected to be hit with temps in the teens, around 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Boston's in for negative double-digit lows courtesy of the intense wind that'll accompany the already frigid air.