A Yeti Wandered Around Boston During the Blizzard

While New Yorkers sat in their undersized apartments disappointed that the "historic" blizzard was insufficiently historic, a local Boston yeti abandoned his Netflix and delicious delivery pizza (wait, THAT WAS DIGIORNIO?!? No goddamn way.), and roamed the streets.\n\nYep, that's right. A yeti was out enjoying the blizzard:\n \n\nThe Boston Yeti enjoying #blizzardof2015 #Snowmageddon2015 #juno2015 pic.twitter.com\/3uwTQ1gOZg\n\u2014 Boston Yeti 2015 (@BostonYeti2015) January 27, 2015\n\nAnd warning people to be safe...\n\n#BostonYeti2015 loves the snow, but wants everyone to be safe #blizzardof2015 #snowmageddon2015 #juno2015 #yetisafety pic.twitter.com\/BojgWimnSt\n\u2014 Boston Yeti 2015 (@BostonYeti2015) January 27, 2015\n\nAnd trying to hail a cab so he can meet up with some yeti friends...\n\nBoston Yeti trying to hail cab on McGrath Highway in #Somerville #juno2015 #blizzardof2015 #BostonYeti2015 pic.twitter.com\/jsaazfXoqP\n\u2014 Boston Yeti 2015 (@BostonYeti2015) January 27, 2015\n\nThere were also yeti sightings:\n\nYeti Sighting: Earlier this evening @BostonYeti2015 was spotted wandering the streets of Somerville. #BlizzardOf2105 pic.twitter.com\/ODNA9f0byL\n\u2014 BostonTweet (@BostonTweet) January 27, 2015\n\nThrillist thought about reaching out to the yeti for comment but reconsidered after realizing that yetis probably don't own phones or even pagers.\n\nTony Merevick is Cities News Editor and wants to be the yeti's friend. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.