FDA Recommends Avoiding These Salads Due to Salmonella

There isn't a recall in place yet, however, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended that you avoid BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad due to a potential link to illnesses reported in multiple states.

The FDA and CDC say that they are investigating a "multistate outbreak" of salmonella that has been linked to the BrightFarms product. "The FDA is working with BrightFarms to determine if there are additional products that could have been affected," the notice says.

The notice points out that it is "early in the investigation," but that the evidence links these salads to a handful of illnesses reported in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The FDA specifically says you should not eat any BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad produced in Rochelle, Illinois. These were sold in a plastic clamshell container and are labeled with "fresh from Rochelle, IL." The products were distributed in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana.

Currently, it is attributing five illnesses to consumers eating these salads. If you have them, you should throw them out. The FDA also recommends that you "use extra vigilance" in sanitizing surfaces that came into contact with the product to be sure that the bacteria has not been transferred to other surfaces. Since it's not being labeled as a recall, there's no information about whether you can return the container to the place of purchase for a refund.