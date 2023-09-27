Bud Light Is Bringing Tailgates and Live DJ Sets to College Football Games Across the US

It’s September — which means colleges across the country are spending Saturdays cheering on their football teams. Of course, game day is incomplete without a few cold beers, which is why Bud Light is hosting tailgates at college campuses all season long.

The beer brand is heading to select college towns ahead of some of the biggest rivalries of the season, and kickstarting the celebrations for fans over 21 on Friday nights with DJs like Loud Luxury, Ship Wrek, and ACRAZE. The party continues into Saturday, when Bud Light Backyard Tailgates take over, featuring plenty of cold Bud Light, interactive games, social-worthy photo moments, and more. The festivities already kicked off in Austin earlier this month, when Bud brought the tailgate to the Rice University vs University of Texas game.

