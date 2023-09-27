Bud Light Is Bringing Tailgates and Live DJ Sets to College Football Games Across the US
Keep an eye out for custom cans featuring your alma mater, too.
It’s September — which means colleges across the country are spending Saturdays cheering on their football teams. Of course, game day is incomplete without a few cold beers, which is why Bud Light is hosting tailgates at college campuses all season long.
The beer brand is heading to select college towns ahead of some of the biggest rivalries of the season, and kickstarting the celebrations for fans over 21 on Friday nights with DJs like Loud Luxury, Ship Wrek, and ACRAZE. The party continues into Saturday, when Bud Light Backyard Tailgates take over, featuring plenty of cold Bud Light, interactive games, social-worthy photo moments, and more. The festivities already kicked off in Austin earlier this month, when Bud brought the tailgate to the Rice University vs University of Texas game.
The 2023 Bud Light Backyard Tour college tour stops include:
- September 29: Auburn, Alabama, for University of Georgia @ Auburn University
- October 6: Tallahassee, Florida, for Virginia Tech @ Florida State University
- October 13: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for Auburn University @ Louisiana State University
- October 20: Columbia, Missouri, for University of South Carolina @ University of Missouri
- October 27: Lexington, Kentucky, for University of Tennessee @ University of Kentucky
- November 3: Stillwater, Oklahoma, for University of Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State University
- November 10: Fayetteville, Arkansas, for Auburn University @ University of Arkansas
- November 17: Knoxville, Tennessee, for University of Georgia @ University of Tennessee
- November 24: Ann Arbor, Michigan, for Ohio State University @ University of Michigan
For additional information on each tour stop, fans can visit budlight.com/collegetour.
If you can’t join the party IRL, Bud Light is making game day easy to enjoy at home thanks to limited edition Bud Light College Team Cans. They’ll be on shelves and at stadiums for fans 21 and up, and represent more than 20 schools across the US. As part of the launch, the cans feature a QR code you can scan for a chance to win a flyover in a private jet at the game of your choice, and exclusive team merch, too.
To learn more about how Bud Light is bringing college football fans 21+ even closer to their teams this season, visit budlight.com/bud-light-cfb.