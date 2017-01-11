Are Hot Tub Boats Actually Coming to Chicago? We Found Out.

When reached by Thrillist, HotTug said that while they are hoping to bring the boats to the U.S. this year, there are currently no specific plans to launch HotTug boat tours in Chicago.

"Currently, there’s no dealer or destination or orders coming to Chicago," said Scott Wilson, of HotTug USA. "So there's no hard and fast plan in Chicago yet, but they are going to come. They are coming to the U.S. -- it’s going to happen soon."

The handmade hot tub boats are powered by underwater wood-burning stoves, which keeps the water at around 101 degrees Fahrenheit, and can be used both on the water or while stationary, according to HotTug. Wilson said that the U.S.'s first demo unit is en route to him now and that he's hoping to receive advance orders for the first fleet of the boats here in the coming months with hopes of delivering by mid-summer. They currently cost a whopping $30,000 each, he said, but noted the price could come down as manufacturing ramps up.