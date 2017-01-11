Don't Worry, Chicago Is Still the Corruption Capital of America

While the Second City is proudly second to none in lip fuzz and brunching, it also ranks first in something more sinister than crappy deep dish pizza: corruption.

Everyone knows Chicago has a lousy record when it comes to crooked politicians -- if you haven't heard of the Chicago machine, you've been living under a voting booth -- and yet, the tradition appears to be alive and well. According to a recent report by the University of Illinois at Chicago, the Windy City has again been named the “corruption capital” of the United States, more corrupt than Los Angeles (second) and even NYC’s Manhattan (third).