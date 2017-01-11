City Officials: 2015 Could Be the Last Year the Pride Parade is in Boystown

City officials warned Monday that they are prepared to find a new home for Chicago's massive LGBT Pride Parade -- that is, unless authorities, organizers, and Boystown can clean up its act this year.

While the 2015 Pride Parade is confirmed to take place in Boystown on June 28th, Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward) and Ald. James Cappleman (46th Ward) issued a joint statement with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, saying, "[I]f there is not a serious improvement in the parade’s impact on surrounding residents' quality of life this year, the next step is to assemble an advisory group to make recommendations for moving the parade out of the Lakeview community."