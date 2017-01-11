Chicago's Lawmakers Are Just Gonna Have to Eat Shit at the Playoffs

This is it, Chicago. Tonight, your Cubs face off against the Giants in the opener of the five-game Division Series that decides whether or not they go all the way to win their first World Series in 108 years. I am excited as hell for you, Chicago, because I am a New Yorker whose Mets remembered they were the Mets on Wednesday and lost to the Giants, but I am far more excited because waiting 108 years for your day of wine and roses will only make its arrival all the sweeter.

I am also excited for you to boo the crap out your local politicians at every game at Wrigley Field. That will be wonderful.