Doc Brown Wants to Throw Out the First Pitch of a Cubs World Series

OK, so it'll take more than revving a DeLorean up to 88mph to suspend your disbelief, but bear with this: Doc Brown, he of Back to the Future: Part III fame (kidding, everyone knows he was famous from that DirecTV commercial) said he wants to throw out the first pitch of the World Series if the Chicago Cubs make it there.

Actor Christopher Lloyd talked to the Hollywood Reporter about renewed interest in the series leading up to Oct. 21, 2015, known now as "Back to the Future Day," the date Marty McFly landed in the future in Back to the Future: Part II.

"I didn't even remember about the Cubs until someone brought it up a few days ago," Lloyd told THR. But the 77-year-old actor said he'd be interested in tossing out the first pitch for a Fall Classic including the Cubbies. "Maybe it'll happen. We'll see. They got to get there first."