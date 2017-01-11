Get Ready for Red, Purple Line Delays!

If you take the Red or Purple lines into the city during the morning rush, you might want to give yourself even more extra time to get to work thanks to the new phase of the CTA's massive Wilson Station Reconstruction Project. Awesome.

For the next year, Red Line trains and Purple Line express trains will share a single track between Wilson and Belmont, which the CTA said will result in delays of up to six minutes during the madness of the morning commute. Specifically, southbound Red Line trains will see delays of about 2 minutes to 4 minutes due to train congestion on the track in the morning, and Purple Line express trains could see delays of 4 minutes to 6 minutes, according to the CTA. Northbound service is expected to be unaffected during the work.