Lollapalooza Tickets Go on Sale TODAYYYYY!

It's that time of year again, Chicago! Get your credit card ready and call in late for work because Lollapalooza tickets go on sale at 10am Tuesday morning, and, just like in previous years, they'll probably be gone faster than the grass in Grant Park.
The annual music festival, anchored in Chicago since 2005, is set to park itself on the city's front lawn July 31st through August 2nd this year. Three-day passes will start selling at an "Early Bird" rate at $250, and once those disappear (and they will), you'll have to cough up $275 for regular three-day passes while those last. VIP passes, Platinum passes, and travel packages will also become available Tuesday morning -- if you're into paying a crapload of cash for things like Lolla Lounge access, air-conditioning, golf cart shuttle services, spa treatments, and other luxury festival perks.
To get a head start on ordering your passes, Lolla will let you create an account or update your account information now.
One-day passes to the festival, which will run for $110, will likely become available in the coming weeks with the festival's lineup -- usually in early April.
UPDATE - 11:15am CDT
Lollapalooza has announced, as expected, that three-day general admission passes to the festival are already sold out. However, single-day tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning a couple hours after the big reveal of the festival's lineup at 6am. Get ready!
