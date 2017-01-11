News

Radiohead, RHCP, and LCD Soundsystem Are Headlining Lollapalooza

By Published On 03/23/2016 By Published On 03/23/2016
Courtesy of Lollapalooza

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

The official Lollapalooza 2016 lineup just dropped this morning, and well, let's just say the festival's 25th anniversary will be one helluva party in Grant Park. The extended 4-day show will feature headliners like Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, LCD Soundsystem, Lana Del Rey, and others -- along with basically a zillion other acts that will (literally) tear up Chicago's front lawn July 28th through July 31st.

While this year's batch of 4-day general admission passes sold out on Tuesday, Lollapalooza said it will start selling single day general admission tickets for $120 starting today at 10am CT, according to a press release. Of course, more expensive VIP ticket packages are also available. 

Check out the full lineup poster below, and if you want to start mapping out your weekend now, Lollapalooza has also posted the daily lineup schedules right here.

Courtesy of Lollapalooza

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and basically started his career in journalism covering Lollapalooza when he was 15. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like