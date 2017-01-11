Lollapalooza Unveils 2015 Lineup With Metallica, Bassnectar & More

The full 2015 Lollapalooza lineup has just landed and, basically, it's going to be a helluva party in Grant Park later this summer. Get ready for headliners like Metallica, Florence + the Machine, and Bassnectar as well as the dozens of other acts that will rock Chicago's front yard July 31st - August 2nd.
Additionally, Lollapalooza will start selling single-day tickets in just a few hours at 10am CDT Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, three-day general admission passes pretty much sold out faster than you could say "take my money."
Here's the full lineup below:
