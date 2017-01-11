New CTA System Might Finally Reduce Awful Bus-Bunching Issues

Finally, you might not have to endure as many miserable commutes with buses bunching up along your bus route, thanks to a new system the CTA said it hopes will address the awful, frustrating issue.

​Under the new, nearly $9 million system, the CTA control center will have a real-time communications link with every driver and will be able to track the location and progress of each bus. As a result, the agency said buses will be able to more quickly adapt to traffic conditions and ultimately avoid buses piling up in bunches along routes, and most importantly, reduce the long waits between buses. Specifically, the control center will be able to more precisely monitor how buses are spread out by tracking speed changes and even alert drivers to better adhere to schedules, according to the CTA. In other words, the CTA is bringing its bus communications system into the 21st Century.