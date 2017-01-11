Newborn Gorilla At Lincoln Park Zoo Is Freaking Adorable

The Lincoln Park Zoo welcomed an adorable new member of its family last week, a healthy, female baby western lowland gorilla. Brace yourself for the impending cuteness overload.

Zoo officials said the newborn appeared to be doing well with mama gorilla Bahati, 27, keeping the baby girl close at her side and tucked in her arms. Meanwhile, the baby's father, Kwan, 25, kept a close eye on both the baby and her mother, according to the zoo's announcement.

“As with any birth, we are cautiously optimistic about the latest arrival," Maureen Leahy, curator of primates, said in a statement. "Bahati is an experienced mother whose maternal instincts are what we would hope to see with a newborn gorilla."