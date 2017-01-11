The CTA Is Tired of Your Crap Manners on Trains and Buses

For most humans, not being a complete asshole while riding CTA trains or buses is fairly easy. But needless to say, plenty of Chicagoans need a reminder to not to be complete pigs by littering everywhere.

That’s why the CTA is launching a new — and overdue — “courtesy" campaign this week that shames the inconsiderate jerks among us (you know who you are) with a series of humorous ads depicting lapses in acceptable behavior — because apparently, enough people didn't learn manners from their moms.