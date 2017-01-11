The Story Behind Those Fake Squirrel Ads You've Seen on the CTA

"Fact: Statistically speaking, at least one 'person' on this train is actually 7 squirrels wearing a human suit. Don't be a victim." That's just one of the "Squirrel Truths" a Chicago man is sharing in a recent ad campaign on CTA trains.

Ben Larrison, who raised funds for the campaign on Kickstarter, told Thrillist the point of the ads is to "hopefully make people laugh or smile for a minute in their day in a place like on the train where you’re not always there at the most pleasant of times," he said. "It's to get comedy out into the world where you might not expect to see it and reclaim a little bit of marketing space from the world that we’re constantly surrounded by."