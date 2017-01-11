This Stunning Time-Lapse Video Makes Chicago Look Like a Tiny Model

We all know Chicago is damn well the most beautiful city in the world, and yet somehow, a new time-lapse video using tilt-shift photography makes it look even more spectacular -- like a miniature toy model buzzing with movement and life. The video, by Little Big World, shows a bustling downtown full of trains, boats, cars, and tiny ant-sized people as well as some sexy skyline time-lapse shots at various times of day. Play it in full screen and feel like a giant with the most badass toy train set.

