Time-Lapse Video Shows Chicago River Going Green For St. Patrick's Day

In the event that you missed out on (or intentionally avoided) joining the masses downtown for the time-honored tradition of dyeing the Chicago River for the city's St. Patrick's Day celebrations over the weekend, you can still get a pretty great look at the river changing green for the occasion thanks to this time-lapse video posted to YouTube on Saturday.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the tradition of changing the river from its typical dark, murky green color to a cheerful, bright green for St. Patrick's Day originated in 1962 thanks to then-Mayor Richard J. Daley and Stephen M. Bailey, who was the chairman of the St. Patrick's Day parade. The dye formula, while said to be environmentally-friendly, is a secret, and it takes about 45 minutes to complete the dye job, according to the paper.