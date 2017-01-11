Chicago's Infamous Hot Dog Spot Is Selling 3-Inch 'Trump Footlongs'

"We've got the best weekend deals. The other guys, they think they make deals. But we make DEALS," a post on the restaurant's Facebook said. "Really spectacular. You can read about it here. The press, they love us. Believe me."

Wiener's Circle creative director Brendan Kelly told Redeye the temporary "Trump Art of the Meal menu" will offer three options: the lonely, aforementioned small wiener ($2.69), dressed Chicago-style; the Trump Package ($8.30), which includes two mini-dogs, fries and a drink; or the Super PAC ($12.56), which includes four mini-dogs, fries and a drink.

Kelly also revealed the restaurant and its hat will temporarily feature signs and hats that read, “Make wieners great again.”

