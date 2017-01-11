Watch Fans Go Nuts the Moment the Blackhawks Won the Stanley Cup

In case you haven't heard, the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup Monday night. Which, seeing how few Americans care about hockey, that's entirely possible.
If you celebrated the glorious moment at a bar, however, you're probably still feeling that sweet, alcohol-filled victory after calling in "sick." But if you missed the cup chaos, or avoided every bar in Chicago, here's the insanity you missed the second the clock ran out. Needless to say, fans went nuts:
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is so damn proud of his beloved former city. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.