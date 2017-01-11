News

Watch Fans Go Nuts the Moment the Blackhawks Won the Stanley Cup

By Published On 06/16/2015 By Published On 06/16/2015
Jon Durr/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

In case you haven't heard, the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup Monday night. Which, seeing how few Americans care about hockey, that's entirely possible.

If you celebrated the glorious moment at a bar, however, you're probably still feeling that sweet, alcohol-filled victory after calling in "sick." But if you missed the cup chaos, or avoided every bar in Chicago, here's the insanity you missed the second the clock ran out. Needless to say, fans went nuts:


Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is so damn proud of his beloved former city. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like