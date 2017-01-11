Watch Animals Celebrate the Blackhawks Victory Just Like Humans

Alright, so they aren't exactly like people. But while thousands of human Blackhawk fans rallied and partied at Soldier Field on Thursday, a bunch of Blackhawks "fin-atics" had a celebratory rally of their own at neighboring Shedd Aquarium -- and it's the cutest thing you'll see in the ongoing, boozy victory haze. Adorable party favors included clam-flavored Blackhawks-themed treats for sea otters, a Stanley Cup Championship t-shirt for Ty, the California Sea Lion, edible “pucks” and penguin-sized replicas of the Stanley Cup for Rockhopper and Magellanic penguins, and more. Let's hope they didn't party too hard!
