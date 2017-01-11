You Can Cruise The Great Lakes From Chicago to Montreal This Summer

Here's a little dream you can hold on to through the rest of this frigid winter, Midwesterners.

Starting this summer, you'll be able to cruise across the mighty Great Lakes on a luxury ship between Chicago and Montreal, Canada. The Great Lakes Cruise Company said its ship, the M.S. St. Laurent, will make three 10-day trips between Chicago and Montreal beginning this July, making stops along the way at Mackinac Island, Sault St. Marie, and Windsor, Ontario -- among other spots. Imagine actually getting on a ship and traveling somewhere instead of just drinking and posting shots of the skyline on Instagram!