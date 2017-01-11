You Can Cruise The Great Lakes From Chicago to Montreal This Summer

Here's a little dream you can hold on to through the rest of this frigid winter, Midwesterners.
Starting this summer, you'll be able to cruise across the mighty Great Lakes on a luxury ship between Chicago and Montreal, Canada. The Great Lakes Cruise Company said its ship, the M.S. St. Laurent, will make three 10-day trips between Chicago and Montreal beginning this July, making stops along the way at Mackinac Island, Sault St. Marie, and Windsor, Ontario -- among other spots. Imagine actually getting on a ship and traveling somewhere instead of just drinking and posting shots of the skyline on Instagram!
The ship, while not the colossal floating cities you'll see in the Caribbean, boasts 105 staterooms and features things like themed dinners, cocktail hours, 24-hour room service, a spacious sundeck, and a bunch of other amenities. The inside of the ship looks pretty nice, too.
The first cruise is slated to embark from Montreal on July 5th and arrive in Chicago on July 14th. Two additional cruises from Chicago to Montreal are scheduled for July 14th-23rd and Aug. 28th-Sept. 6th. But the voyages won't be cheap. Prices per person range from $4,199 to $7,999, according to the company, which also offers trips between Chicago and Milwaukee, Chicago and Rhode Island, and Chicago and Toronto.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and will never forget the short boat trip he took along the Chicago River and out to Lake Michigan last year. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.