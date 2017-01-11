Chipotle's New Chorizo Is Finally Available Nationwide

Following months of free food promotions and the recent end to its first-ever summer rewards program, Chipotle is launching yet another attempt to lure you back into its restaurants: chorizo. Starting on Tuesday (National Taco Day!), the spicy new burrito filling will finally be available at Chipotle locations nationwide, the company announced Monday.

Chipotle said the move is based on the "overwhelmingly positive" response it received after introducing chorizo in five test markets across the country back in June. The spicy sausage is made with pork and chicken that's seasoned with paprika, cumin, and chipotle peppers before it's seared on Chipotle's grill for added char flavor. In our taste-test a few months ago, we found the chorizo option to be "good," but often lost in the other flavors crammed into burritos. Here's a quick excerpt from one of our tasters: