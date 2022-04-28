Dairy Queen Debuts a New Sandwich & Brings Back an Old Favorite

You'll need some real sustenance before you get to Dairy Queen's summer Blizzard lineup. Luckily, the chain's got you covered with something special. DQ has unveiled its latest menu addition, the Cheesy Dude Sandwich, and is bringing back an old favorite along with it.

Unlike fellow fast food competitors, Dairy Queen isn't innovating with a new chicken sandwich, but rather a chicken fried steak sandwich. The Cheesy Dude is topped with "not-too-spicy, not-too-mild, just-right" pepper jack cheese, crispy lettuce, vine-ripened tomatoes, and a creamy salad dressing sandwiched between a toasted bun.

As for the old favorite, DQ is bringing back its Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket and a new spicy iteration. The Cheesy Steak Fingers are infused with creamy pepper jack and served with crispy fries, Texas toast, and ranch dressing, making it a "pure Texas delight," according to the brand itself.

"The taste and variety of our flagship chicken fried steak offerings are unbeatable," CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operator's Council Lou Romanus said in a press release. "Only found in Texas, we are confident the bold flavor of pepper jack cheese, paired with our new Cheesy Dude and our Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket, will absolutely delight our fans."

The Cheesy Dude and Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket will both be available at DQ restaurants from April 25 through June 12, but here's the only stipulation: You can only get them in Texas for now. Maybe it's time for a road trip to the Lone Star State.