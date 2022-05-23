Denny's Wants to Hire Best Friends & Give Them An All-Expenses-Paid Vacation

While you might get paid time off, employers don't typically pay for your entire vacation—emphasis on "typically," though, because that's exactly what Denny's is doing. The breakfast chain is hiring best friends and offering to send its #Friendployees on an all-expenses-paid trip anywhere in the US.

Denny's is on the hunt for 7,500 possible candidates and their best friends to join its force of restaurant staffers nationwide. Applicants can then enter for a chance to win "The Perfect Weekend Off."

"Denny's is a company that values family and friends, and we believe there is no better way to enjoy your day on—and off— than with your best friend," Chief People Officer Gail Sharps Myers said in a statement. "One of the great things we always hear from our restaurant employees is how much they love our friend-friendly working environment and the flexibility of working at Denny's. We're excited to welcome 15,000 new employees to our restaurants and to celebrate the flexibility they'll have with us, we're offering #Friendployees who love to work and play together a chance to win 'The Perfect Weekend Off'."