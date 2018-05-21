Disney World Just Got Way Boozier and That's a Magical Thing

It's entirely possible to have a great time at Disney World as an adult, but eventually you run up against a wall: It really wasn't meant for you. It's for the kids. Leaping right over that wall to your enjoyment and embracing the murine lifestyle, however, is about to be a whole lot easier. Every sitdown restaurant in the Magic Kingdom now serves booze. And that's a magical thing.
According to a press release from Disney, three restaurants just added beer and wine to their menus in the main park, which means that all table service restaurants now serve alcohol. Those restaurants are the Plaza Restaurant, which serves sandwiches and salads on Main Street USA; the Crystal Palace, which is a buffet frequented by Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, and Piglet; and finally the Diamond Horseshoe, which is a dinner buffer located in Frontierland.
This new era comes six years after the Magic Kingdom first started to serve booze at Be Our Guest, a fine-dining restaurant, back in 2012. In 2016 more restaurants started serving alcohol. Now it appears the park has realized that the world will be a better place if we can drink a bit and tell Eeyore that he taught us it's OK to be relentlessly negative, even at the happiest place on Earth.
Granted, drinking has long been a Disney tradition at parks like Epcot, but it's nice to know that the next time you gaze upon the Cinderella Castle, it'll be just slightly more magical.
