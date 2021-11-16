Disneyland Will Close a Big Attraction in Early 2022 for the Remainder of the Year

The current plans have Toontown reopening at some point in early 2023. At that time, it will feature new experiences that allow families to enjoy "a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds, and sensations." The centerpiece of the overhaul will be a space called CenTOONial Park. The park touts it as a place to "unplug" with more green spaces. It also referred to the reimagined Toontown as "expanded," though it wasn't clear in the announcement if it will be larger than it currently is when the area reopens.

Disneyland has announced it is closing a big attraction for the majority of 2022. Mickey Mouse's Toontown will shut down in March 2022 for "an ambitious reimagining," according to the park.

CenTOONial Park will be the first thing visitors see as they enter Toontown, which was originally inspired by the area of the same name in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? There will be a pair of new interactive play experiences in that park. One is a fountain designed for kids. "At its base, water tables will invite guests to play with the water and have a sensory experience," the park said in a blog post announcing the changes. "At night, the fountain will be brought to life in a unique spectacle."

The second new experience will be a "dreaming tree," inspired by a tree Walt Disney is said to have daydreamed under as a young man. These will debut alongside a new ride titled Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Attractions closing to be reimagined or undergo maintenance isn't rare at theme parks. Universal Studios Florida recently announced plans to close the Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster for much of 2022 as well. So, if you're planning a Disneyland visit next year, don't put Toontown on the itinerary.