The FDA Is Lowering the 'Concerning Levels' of Lead Found in Kids' Fruit Juice

Kids need fruits and veggies and other sources of nutrients to grow big and strong. But you know what isn't part of that equation: lead, which apparently, there's a lot of in children's fruit juices. So much so that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now hard at work solving the problem.

On Wednesday, the FDA acted to being lowering lead amounts in apple juice and other fruit juices. According to People, studies have shown harmful side effects to children's health, considering it's a toxic heavy metal.

Current regulations allow for as much as 50 parts per billion (ppb) of lead in juice, but now, the FDA is working to lower that amount to 10 ppb in apple juice and 20 ppb in other juices. The change would reportedly allow for a 46% reduction in lead exposure from apple juice and 19% reduction from other juices.

"Exposure of our most vulnerable populations, especially children, to elevated levels of toxic elements from foods is unacceptable," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement, according to the outlet. "This action to limit lead in juice represents an important step forward in advancing FDA's Closer to Zero action plan, which we are confident will have a lasting public health impact on current and future generations."

According to a 2019 Consumer Reports analysis, there is a "concerning" amount of heavy metals found in fruit juices, which are typically, and unfortunately, marketed toward children. Even drinking as little as four ounces, which is about a half cup, was cause for concern.