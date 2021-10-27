Everywhere First Responders Can Get Free Food on First Responders Day

Photo by Kseniia Perminova/Shutterstock

We highlight a lot of food holidays here. National Hamburger Day. National Sandwich Day. National Pickle Day. These foods are great, but the holidays are lighthearted and relatively inconsequential. (Unless you're very hungry and just found an awesome deal.) October 28 isn't a food holiday, but some restaurants are making it close to one. It's First Responders Day. It's a day when we say thanks to the many first responders who always deserve some appreciation but have been particularly noteworthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants and stores will offer a little thanks on this day, serving up free food, beers, and discounts. First responders will be able to take advantage of offers at places like Krispy Kreme, their local bar courtesy of Budweiser, Friendly's, and many other haunts. To help first responders get their edible appreciation amid a busy day, we've pulled together all the best offers out there for First Responders Day.

Free Food for First Responders Krispy Kreme

The deal: First responders can grab a free donut and coffee in recognition of First Responders Day.

When: October 28 Budweiser

The deal: First responders can hit up ABeerOnBud.com and follow the instructions to have Budweiser buy them a round at a local bar.

When: Starting October 28 Friendly's

The deal: First responders can grab a free ice cream cone or dish for National First Responders Day.

When: Through December 31 Macaroni Grill

The deal: First responders can grab a free order of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti. Just show your credentials to snag a complimentary meal.

When: Through October 31

Food Deals for First Responders Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

The deal: Naf Naf is offering first responders and active or retired military personnel a 15% discount on their order. You have to flash a valid ID and order in-store. (The deal isn't good on catering orders.)

When: Ongoing Meso Maya

The deal: The small Texas-based chain is offering healthcare workers and first responders 20% off their order.

When: Ongoing Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar

The deal: Trim 20% off your meal if you're a healthcare worker or first responder.

When: Ongoing Taqueria La Ventana

The deal: Though it only has a few locations, it's still slinging a deal for healthcare workers and first responders. You'll get 20% off your order.

When: Ongoing Village Burger Bar

The deal: Healthcare workers and first responders can stop by to get 20% off any order from the burger shop.

When: Ongoing DiBella's Subs

The deal: First responders, nurses, doctors, military personnel, and anyone else who works in the healthcare field will get 50% off their order as part of the chain's Essential Workers Discount Program.

When: Ongoing Fire Dept. Coffee

The deal: There's a 15% lifetime discount for active military, veterans, first responders, and emergency dispatchers.

When: Ongoing Kind

The deal: Order Kind bars through the company's site to get 15% off everything on the site. That offer is available to military veterans, active-duty personnel, first responders, nurses, and doctors.

When: Ongoing Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: All service members and first responders get 10% off their visit on Veterans Day (and every day of the year).

When: Ongoing

Photo courtesy of Home Run Inn

Local Food Deals on First Responders Day Home Run Inn - Chicago, Illinois

The deal: First responders can grab a free eight-inch cheese or sausage personal pizza at any of the nine locations in the Chicago area.

When: October 28

Other Deals on First Responders Day Mattress Firm

The deal: First responders, medical professionals, and emergency personnel, including EMTs, paramedics and firefighters, can get 20% off a purchase. Just sign up at the link above. (Plus, that 20% can be stacked on top of other offers.)

When: October 28

