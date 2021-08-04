Get Free Subway Cookies Every Wednesday Through September

If you've been waiting for the right temptation to cross your path before giving a damn about Subway's "Eat Fresh Refresh" -- its largest menu update ever -- Grubhub has an offer you might find tempting.

Starting with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, you can get free cookies when you order Subway through Grubhub. Every Wednesday through September 29, you can grab up to five free cookies and a $0 delivery fee when you hit the $25 order minimum. (A Grubhub representative tells Thrillist that the "up to" is used because it's up to you how many cookies you put in the cart. Drop in three and you'll get three for free. Drop in five and you'll get five for free.)

If you're not feeding a group and $25 is a bit rich for your solo lunch even if you tuck in some leftovers, there's another option. You can grab two free cookies and a $0 delivery fee when you order at least $15 of Subway through Grubhub. They aren't exactly handing out cookies on the corner, but it's not bad to get cookies "on the house."