Even With a Lion on Its Back, Giraffe Puts Up Epic 5-Hour Fight & Miraculously Escapes

Pretty much everyone is cheering for animals to make a daring escape when a predator attacks some seemingly helpless herbivore. That's a little unfair because a predator has to eat. Nonetheless, you'll probably find yourself cheering for the giraffe in this wild video recently posted to YouTube.
The above video, filmed at South Africa's Klaserie Game Reserve, is a heart-pounding battle between a giraffe and an entire pride of lions. Following the start of the attack, the giraffe looked like a beleaguered dad on a snow day with kids hanging from its legs and back. Only instead of trying to kill their dad's spirit, these lions were actually trying to kill the giraffe in an exhausting five-hour battle.
The tourists were on a safari with guide Francois Pienaar, who filmed the amazing incident. "On our early morning game drive," he told LatestSightings.com, "we found a pride of sleeping lions, as they usually do. My guests and I were watching them sleep, never expecting I was about to see the best sighting in my guiding career.
"We only spent a couple of minutes with them before they started moving off after their morning nap. Whilst on our way following the lions, they spotted a very old giraffe bull unaware that a pride of lions had their eyes set on him."
The tourists stayed to watch the lions stalk the giraffe. That alone would be an exhilarating sight. However, after 20 minutes, the lions made their move. That's what you see in the video above. Pienaar explains that the battle of wills lasted for five hours. The giraffe fought to shake the lions by attempting to stomp on them before the pride finally gave up and the bull lived to tell the tale.
The lesson? You may be king of the jungle, but you're never too ferocious to be humbled.
h/t Insider
What to Watch This Weekend: 'Vox Lux’ and More
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.