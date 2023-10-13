Add the Thrilling New ‘Goosebumps’ Series to Your Fall Watch List

This advertising content was produced in collaboration between Vox Creative and our sponsor, without involvement from Vox Media editorial staff.

It’s finally mid-October, which means we’ve officially reached the creepiest part of the fall. If you haven’t already, it’s time to dust off those Halloween decorations, plan a nighttime hayride outing, and visit a haunted house or two. In between all of those autumnal activities, it’s also a good time to make progress on your fall watch list. Whether you’re a fan of scary movies or prefer thrilling TV shows, there’s one new series that should definitely be on your list this year: Disney+ and Hulu’s Goosebumps. Inspired by the beloved ’90s book series of the same name, the new show has the ideal blend of nostalgia for the kids who grew up with the books, as well as the creepy thrills perfect for Halloween.

The new Goosebumps series follows five high schoolers as they investigate a supernatural mystery linked to the tragic death of a teen boy named Harold Biddle three decades ago. When a new English teacher, Mr. Bratt (played by Justin Long — a newly minted scary movie star!), moves into the Biddles’ old, abandoned house, he becomes possessed by Harold Biddle’s spirit. The five students (played by newcomers Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price) must rely on each other to investigate the haunting and protect their town — all while unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.