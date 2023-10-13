Add the Thrilling New ‘Goosebumps’ Series to Your Fall Watch List
It’s the perfect nostalgic show to go along with your trips to haunted houses and hair-raising corn mazes.
This advertising content was produced in collaboration between Vox Creative and our sponsor, without involvement from Vox Media editorial staff.
It’s finally mid-October, which means we’ve officially reached the creepiest part of the fall. If you haven’t already, it’s time to dust off those Halloween decorations, plan a nighttime hayride outing, and visit a haunted house or two. In between all of those autumnal activities, it’s also a good time to make progress on your fall watch list. Whether you’re a fan of scary movies or prefer thrilling TV shows, there’s one new series that should definitely be on your list this year: Disney+ and Hulu’s Goosebumps. Inspired by the beloved ’90s book series of the same name, the new show has the ideal blend of nostalgia for the kids who grew up with the books, as well as the creepy thrills perfect for Halloween.
The new Goosebumps series follows five high schoolers as they investigate a supernatural mystery linked to the tragic death of a teen boy named Harold Biddle three decades ago. When a new English teacher, Mr. Bratt (played by Justin Long — a newly minted scary movie star!), moves into the Biddles’ old, abandoned house, he becomes possessed by Harold Biddle’s spirit. The five students (played by newcomers Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price) must rely on each other to investigate the haunting and protect their town — all while unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.
The original Goosebumps series by R.L. Stine is one of the bestselling book series of all time (with more than 400 million books in print!), and the TV series serves up plenty of thrills for those book readers. Though the show has an entirely new story and group of main characters, it draws inspiration from five of the most popular Goosebumps books, including Night of the Living Dummy, Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, and Go Eat Worms! Fan-favorite characters and haunted objects from these books appear throughout the Disney+ and Hulu series, including the cursed camera from Say Cheese and Die! and, most importantly, Slappy, the ventriloquist dummy from Night of the Living Dummy.
Whether you’re a fan of the original book series or just looking for some creepy thrills to add to your fall watch list, Goosebumps is the ideal capper to a day spent marathoning scary movies, hosting a Halloween party, or visiting a haunted house. Sign up to stream the series: The first five episodes will debut on October 13 (which just so happens to be Friday the 13th) on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly.