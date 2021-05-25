Hi-C Orange Lavaburst is Finally Back at McDonald’s After Four Long Years

It’s back! In February, McDonald’s announced plans to bring Hi-C Orange Lavaburst back to drink fountains in restaurants nationwide, four years after it was removed from menus. Fans had taken to Twitter and even launched petitions for the drink’s return.

Now, the brightly-colored and widely-beloved beverage has an official return date. As of Memorial Day, McDonald’s lovers across the country will be able to pop into their local restaurant and grab a tall glass—er, plastic cup—of the Hi-C Orange drink they love.

However, in some places around the country the drink was already reintroduced earlier this year. At the time, McDonald’s vowed that everyone in the US would be able to get their hands on it by June, so it looks like they made good on that promise a few days ahead of schedule.

If you’re feeling impatient, you can check to see if Hi-C Orange is available at a Mickey D’s near you now. If it’s not, you’ll just have to hold out a little bit longer.

The return of Hi-C Orange is just one of a few recent changes to the McDonald’s menu. The company brought back Spicy Nuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce, rolled out amped-up versions of its existing chicken sandwiches, and collaborated with BTS, the wildly popular KPOP group, on a BTS Meal.

McDonald’s also announced plans to release special BTS merch, which will be available March 26 at 7 pm EST, so keep an eye on the fast-food chain’s social media channels for links and previews of the collab.