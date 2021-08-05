A Sumo Statue's Butt Might Be Spooking Olympic Horses

Maybe you've heard this one before. A horse walks into a bar, and the bartender asks, "Why the long face?" The horse says, "Because I was startled by a butt on national TV."

Olympic equestrian jumpers, like all Olympians, have spent years preparing for the Games. They, however, have probably not trained for obstacle no. 10 on the track in Tokyo. The AP reports that a life-size sumo wrestler who looks like he's holding up the 10th obstacle "may have distracted several horses in qualifying for the individual jumping final Tuesday night."

As the rider and horse approach the obstacle, they're greeted by the wrestler's ample backside. The AP explains, "The statue is positioned to the left of a jump placed in the corner of the arena. Hunched over and seemingly ready to attack, the wrestler is facing away from approaching riders, meaning that when they complete a sharp turn to take on the jump, the first thing horse and human see is the wedgie created by the wrestler’s mawashi." It's thrown some horses off their game.

