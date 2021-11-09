This Company Is Making a Pumpkin Pie Weed Dessert for Your Thanksgiving

There's a lot of pressure when you're hosting a Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving) meal. There are loads of options for what to include in the spread, and it's tricky to find the right balance that makes for a balanced meal that impresses from start to finish. You need some classic dishes and you need to have something that surprises.

One of the hardest parts can be dessert. There are so many entrées and sides to choose from that it's hard to completely miss the mark. But when it comes to dessert, there are limited traditional options and it's not easy to pick one that will please everyone. I'm not going to tell you that this alternative is going to please everyone, but it's going to make some people incredibly happy. Incredibles is making a Pumpkin Pie chocolate bar with cannabis in it. It's a unique dessert and it'll definitely surprise some of your guests.