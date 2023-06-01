This Vegas Neighborhood Just Named All Its Streets After Pokémon

Remember the summer of 2016, when it was impossible to leave your home without seeing Pokémon Go players attempting to catch them all? Well, it’s time to give the app a re-download; you’re sure to encounter Pokémon as you stroll down whimsically-titled streets such as Squirtle Lane and Jigglypuff Place at a new development in Nevada.

Henderson, Nevada, a suburb 20 minutes outside Las Vegas, is now home to five streets honoring adorable Generation I Pokémon characters, including Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Charmander, Charizard, and Snorlax. The rename idea came from Andrea Miller, a home builder in Clark County that has previously named streets after the children’s series Paw Patrol and is planning to do the same with the hit television show Yellowstone. After spitballing names for the streets for Harmony Homes’s new townhouse development, Serenity Place, Miller’s eldest son gave her the idea to use characters from the beloved Nintendo game.

The area is currently under construction, but multiple people have already started flocking to the street signs to roam around Charmander Lane and get prime photo ops. Can you spot them all?