The Leonid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight. Here's How to See its Shooting Stars.

How to See the Leonid Meteor Shower

Cooke says that many of the meteors will be obscured by the moon. Still, it is possible to see meteors if you go out. Though, as Space.com notes, you may see some of the Leonid meteors, created from the debris of Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, through December 2, when the meteor shower ends. Though, they won't be plentiful outside of the peak night.

If you do go out to look for meteors, you'll want to head out after midnight local time or in the early morning hours before the sun starts to rise. Most meteor showers are at their best after midnight due to the positioning of the Earth. You'll also want to find a viewing location that doesn't have much light pollution. That can be tough since light pollution extends well beyond city limits. Nonetheless, it's a crucial component of having the best stargazing experience possible.

It's also best to lean back and take in as much of the sky as possible. During the Leonid meteor shower, the radiant point is in the constellation Leo. That means meteors that are streaking across the sky will appear to be coming from this point. Those shooting stars, however, can appear anywhere on the sky's dome. So, you don't have to look right at the radiant, especially since you won't see meteors from the Leonids streaking across the radiant.

It might not be the best year for the Leonids, but anytime you see a big meteor tear through the dark it's a lot of fun. Plus, it might be an opportunity to head out and find the spot from which you want to watch the Geminids in December. Just remember to bundle up and maybe pack a little hot chocolate.