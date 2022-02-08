California Drops Mask Mandate for Indoor Spaces, Here’s What That Means for LA

California will end its indoor masking requirement for vaccinated adults beginning Tuesday, February 15, following a drop in COVID-19 cases. Indoor masking will remain the rule for school children, as well as adults who remain unvaccinated, with state officials employing an honor system that trusts the public to be honest about their vaccination status, a move that was criticized last May when the CDC released similar guidance. An indoor mask mandate will remain in place in high-risk areas like public transit and nursing homes and other congregate living facilities, as well as in airports which are still under a federal mask mandate.

However, local governments can opt to keep their indoor masking requirements in place. The rule change won’t apply to Angelenos, as LA County health officials have already stated that they plan to keep the county’s indoor mask mandate in effect beyond the state deadline.

Other related changes announced by state officials include the lifting of the requirement that a negative COVID test must be produced in order to visit hospitals and nursing homes, effective immediately. Indoor “mega events” with more than 1,000 attendees will need to require vaccinations or negative tests for those attending and those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks, increasing from a previous threshold of 500 attendees. Outdoor events with more than 10,000 people will not require vaccinations for attendees, but masks and/or negative tests are recommended, increasing from a previous threshold of 5,000 attendees. This change goes into effect days after Sunday’s Super Bowl that will be hosted at SoFi Stadium and is expected to draw as many as 150,000 fans from outside the city.

State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón explained the changes, saying, “Omicron has loosened its hold on California, vaccines for children under 5 are around the corner, and access to COVID-19 treatments is improving. With things moving in the right direction, we are making responsible modifications to COVID-19 prevention measures, while also continuing to develop a longer-term action plan for the state.”