California's Iconic Black License Plate Is Back

Your grandpa might have a few hanging in his garage from the glory days of the muscle car, but soon anyone can sport the iconic, slick black-and-yellow plates on their rides -- even if it's just for your beater Dodge Stratus.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday it's officially bringing back the beloved plates, which were originally issued from 1963 to 1969, thanks to new statewide legislation and pre-orders exceeding the state's minimum production demand of 7,500, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. People will start receiving the $45 plates in the next few weeks, and soon, classic car enthusiasts' waxed-up muscle cars from the '60s will look a little more authentic and a lot less "California" in that red handwriting font-y. It's cool, but c'mon. Wiz Khalifa never wrote a song called "White with Red Font."