California Senate Approves Raising Minimum Wage from $9 to $13

Good news is on the horizon for a lot of people working in fast food restaurants (In-N-Out aside) and other low-paying positions: California's state Senate has passed a bill, SB 3, that would raise the state's minimum wage from $9 to $11 an hour on January 1st of this year, and then to $13 in 2017, the LA Times reports.

Currently, someone working full time for minimum wage would earn $18,000 per year before taxes.

The bill was authored by Senator Mark Leno (D-San Francisco), who said he hoped the increase would allow working families to spend more money, which would in turn lead to a boost in the economy.