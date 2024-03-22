Downtown LA's Most Haunted Hotel Is Up for Sale

Robyn Beck/Getty Images Robyn Beck/Getty Images

For true crime enthusiasts, the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles is the perfect internet rabbit hole, with a slew of murders, suicides, and conspiracy theories. But for some of Los Angeles’s housing-insecure people, the supposedly haunted hotel has been the only affordable lodging around, and for many, their longtime home. Now, after a turbulent history of transitioning from a high-end hotel in the 1920s to an affordable housing tower, the Cecil Hotel has been listed for sale. The sale was announced on March 5, and it came as a shock to locals, the building’s residents, and its volunteers. Reverend Dylan Littlefield, who has served as the chaplain of the Cecil Hotel for the past seven months, only learned about the sale from a reporter friend of his. Within hours of the announcement, Littlefield was fielding phone calls from panicked residents. “The residents, especially the ones dealing with a lot of separation-related trauma, were very concerned that they would end up being homeless,” Littlefield says. “One person called me, and he said ‘Am I just going to get kicked to the curb now? Are they going to let me be homeless again? I don’t know if I can do that.’” Little is known about the imminent sale at this time. Whoever ends up purchasing the hotel will take over the now 91-year ground lease. While Littlefield is hesitant about the future of the hotel, as well as the new leaseholder’s intentions, he is hopeful they will be constructive and equipped to handle the task at hand. “I hope that the new owner has a better sense of what the building as a physical structure needs. If they spend more time thinking about the humanity of the place, it will be life-changing,” Littlefield says.

Boston Globe/Getty Images

From glamor to infamy When it opened in 1927, the Cecil Hotel was meant to provide luxury lodging for business travelers and tourists alike. The hotel was decked out with lavish interiors, including an iconic and glamorous Beaux Arts lobby, featuring marble floors and stained glass windows. Unfortunately, within the hotel’s first couple years of operation, the Great Depression struck, and its rooms declined in price and quality. It didn’t help that the surrounding neighborhood became a hotspot for prostitution, drugs, and violence, the area now called Skid Row. Through most of the 20th century, the Cecil Hotel was a hub of criminal activity. And then, in 2007, it saw the first of a string of rebrands; developers wanted to turn it into a budget-friendly tourist spot called The Pearl, but the project was never completed. In 2011, half of the Cecil Hotel started operating under the name Stay On Main, while the other half remained a residential space. Despite the name change, the conditions remained shabby. Multiple tourists unfamiliar with the location ended up booking rooms, not realizing they were staying at the place nicknamed “The Suicide” and “Hotel Death.” Hotelier Richard Born purchased the hotel for $30 million in 2014 in hopes of transforming it into a chic, gentrified oasis for young professionals. Born is the owner of several ritzy NYC hotels like the Mercer, the Bowery Hotel, the Ludlow, and The Jane, and he had plans to renovate the building, incorporate new restaurants and bars, and even add a wading pool on the roof. In this rendition of the Cecil Hotel, rooms were set to go for $150 a night, a vast departure from the $40–50 average rate in 2008. But Born’s ambitious proposal for the 14-floor, 700 room building never came to fruition. In 2016 he passed the hotel’s lease on to other east coasters, New York-based real estate developer Simon Baron Development, now known as Baron Property Group. Like Born, they also had lofty goals in mind for the hotel, with plans to fully redevelop the interior, but the work proceeded slowly despite a prestigious Los Angeles City Council designation of the Cecil Hotel as a landmark for its early 20th century hotel architecture. And then, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Baron suspended construction indefinitely. It remained closed until 2021, when the hotel reopened as an affordable housing complex, which it has remained to this day.

A multitude of tragedies The hotel has had its fair share of notorious guests. Serial killer Richard Ramirez, known as “The Night Stalker,” occupied a room during his killing sprees in the 1980s, as did Jack Unterweger, who is alleged to have murdered three sex workers during his stay. On top of the hotel’s string of murders, an astounding amount of guests have committed suicide on the grounds, with the first occuring in 1931. Since then, a myriad of people have jumped out of the hotel’s windows and overdosed on the premises. Plus, the Black Dahlia, a woman who was found murdered and mutilated in Leimert Park in 1947 in one of LA’s most infamous historical crimes, allegedly had her last drink at the hotel’s bar. The hotel’s most widely known incident, however, was the death of Canadian student Elisa Lam. After being seen acting erratically in the hotel’s elevator on surveillance footage, Lam was found in a water tank on the roof 19 days later, with no indications of how she got there. This tragedy, along with Ramirez’s murders, have served as inspiration for American Horror Story’s fifth season “Hotel” and the Coen Brothers’ thriller Barton Fink, as well as multiple docuseries, such as Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

Where it stands now The Cecil Hotel under Baron Property Group now has 600 affordable units. In August of 2023, though, the Los Angeles Times reported that the hotel's residents were living in unsanitary conditions, with molded walls, roach and mice infestations, and clogged toilets. With the aid of volunteers like Littlefield, however, the space has been improving. While the Cecil Hotel has not fully outrun its haunted reputation, Littlefield, along with a few other volunteers, is making strides to help it along. Nonprofit healthcare provider JWCH Institute recently set up two clinics on the ground floor of the building and has already served multiple residents, and Littlefield has organized various community events for the residents and the Skid Row population, including an Ash Wednesday celebration and a Día de Muertos altar. In the coming months, he hopes to reintroduce an Alcoholics Anonymous program to the hotel. Ideally, the sale of the property to new owners could help improve access to services and overall quality of life for the current residents, and for the future of downtown LA. “There's an overriding sense of hopelessness, but that hopelessness can be very easily transformed,” Littlefield says. “This is a place filled with unrealized potential.”

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.