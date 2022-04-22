Esther Povitsky's Day Off at LAX Makes Travel Feel Relaxing
Through nutritious smoothies and comforting books, comedian and actor Esther Povitsky shows us all the tricks to make your airport time stress-free.
The Los Angeles International Airport—or LAX, as everybody knows it—is definitely not a neighborhood, but one could say comedian and Dollface actor Esther Povitsky basically lives there.
Born and raised in the Midwest, Povitsky has resided in Los Angeles for the past 10 years, and as a stand-up comedian, she's always traveling. Plus, she is "obsessed with visiting her parents," she told Thrillist in a recent interview. Between all that, she's constantly in and out of LAX.
LAX is not like any other airport. To Povitsky, it is the airport—as in, "the most annoying airport probably in the world." You don't need to look too far to find someone who will list the countless ways LAX is, in fact, difficult to navigate. But as Povitsky puts it, it's a necessary evil. "I better make the best of it," she said. "So that's what I'm going to help you do."
Povitsky knows all the LAX spots to make your airport time feel like a spa day rather than a trip to hell. In our series "Ride With Me" the co-creator of Alone Together helps us cleanse our body with a celebrity smoothie treatment, guides us into the magical world of an old-school candy shop, and dishes on her favorite airport habits to make every trip memorable.
Fasten your seatbelts and make sure your belongings are stored in the overhead compartment (except your winter coats, or Povitsky will come for you and tell you to leave room for everybody’s bags)—we're flying to LAX!
Places to Eat & Drink
Border Grill
Border Grill is Povitsky's favorite restaurant, and she doesn't just mean in the airport. "This is the best chips and guac I have ever had," she said. "A chips and guac situation is definitely my go-to on a flight"
Besides its Las Vegas and DTLA locations, Border Grill also has a little outpost in LAX, which, according to Povitsky, is "the greatest gift that mother aviation could have ever blessed us with." Povitsky highly recommends their margarita and, of course, their guac. "It's so nutritious, but also feels kind of naughty," she said.
Earthbar
If you want to feel like an LA celebrity and maybe even spot one, Earthbar is where you want to be.
Earthbar has all you need for a real West Hollywood moment. Celebrities love to get their smoothies, acai bowls, and even supplements here. Povitsky has been getting the Earthbar Flax Master smoothie for years, and she keeps coming back for it.
Fun fact: One time, she met Jordyn Woods—Kylie Jenner's on-again, off-again best friend—at the LAX Earthbar, and took a picture with her. "It was obviously worth it!" Povitsky said.
See's Candies
LAX is made to travel places, but you can also travel in time. See's Candies is an old-school candy shop that will take your taste buds back decades. "Normally an airport candy [store is] not worth your time," Povitsky explains. "But See's absolutely is. They are nailing it with the classic, old-school candy, and it's so delicious!"
Her favorite pick? Definitely their lollipop. When she and her team were writing Alone Together, they were "addicted" to the lollipops. "It's a really great thing to grab and take with you wherever you're going and hand them out to people," she said. "They'll just make people happy."
Things to Do
Book Soup
Book Soup is a cute and comforting reading oasis. In addition to LAX, the bookstore has another location in West Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard, but it can be hard to reach because of all the traffic. In LAX, you can find the same vibe without having to deal with all that.
Their curated selection offers books that you wouldn't normally find at a Hudson News-type place. Plus, reading on a flight gives huge main character vibes. "I grew up in the Midwest," Povitsky said. "So even though I've been in LA for 10 years, I'm still always chasing that feeling like a LA movie star and you're just popping on a flight, you want to grab a little light reading for your time."
If you’re unsure what to pick, definitely go with a celebrity biography. "Bring out the superstar in you and get inspired on that flight," Povitsky said. "Because you got a long trip!"
MAC Cosmetics
Scratch the amazing food joints, the candies, and even the celebrity smoothies. Povitsky’s favorite place on the list is MAC Cosmetics. She loves having a little makeup store within LAX, and if she has a little extra time, she'll make sure to stop by and get something new for her trip.
Whatever she decides to buy, the pre-trip purchase will always associate the makeup with that destination. "That's just a fun little way to have a travel memory," she said.
Do you need some skincare tips for traveling? Say no more. Povitsky has your back. "I always wear sunscreen and moisturizer on the flight because you never know," she said. "If [you] got that sun on you, you got to be prepared!"
And don't forget to spend that cash and drink plenty of water. "Even though I'm spending like $8 for my Smartwater, I just do it every time," Povitsky said. "I know that I'm going to feel so much better when I land if I've really just banged out a big ass Smartwater."
Wil Fulton is a Senior Development Producer and Podcast Host/Producer at Thrillist. For more info, you'll have to do a free background check. Follow him @wilfulton.