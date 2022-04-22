Esther Povitsky's Day Off at LAX Makes Travel Feel Relaxing

The Los Angeles International Airport—or LAX, as everybody knows it—is definitely not a neighborhood, but one could say comedian and Dollface actor Esther Povitsky basically lives there.

Born and raised in the Midwest, Povitsky has resided in Los Angeles for the past 10 years, and as a stand-up comedian, she's always traveling. Plus, she is "obsessed with visiting her parents," she told Thrillist in a recent interview. Between all that, she's constantly in and out of LAX.

LAX is not like any other airport. To Povitsky, it is the airport—as in, "the most annoying airport probably in the world." You don't need to look too far to find someone who will list the countless ways LAX is, in fact, difficult to navigate. But as Povitsky puts it, it's a necessary evil. "I better make the best of it," she said. "So that's what I'm going to help you do."

Povitsky knows all the LAX spots to make your airport time feel like a spa day rather than a trip to hell. In our series "Ride With Me" the co-creator of Alone Together helps us cleanse our body with a celebrity smoothie treatment, guides us into the magical world of an old-school candy shop, and dishes on her favorite airport habits to make every trip memorable.

Fasten your seatbelts and make sure your belongings are stored in the overhead compartment (except your winter coats, or Povitsky will come for you and tell you to leave room for everybody’s bags)—we're flying to LAX!